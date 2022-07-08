Man wounded in shooting last month dies from injuries

Esteban Lopez was shot on June 20 in Aurora and died from complications related to his injuries on July 7.

AURORA, Colo. — A man who was injured in a shooting that resulted from an altercation inside an Aurora home last month died from his injuries.

Esteban Lopez, 30, was shot on June 19 at a home in the 13 thousand block of E. 7th Avenue. He died on July 7 due to complications from his injuries, according to the Arapahoe County coroner. His death was classified as a homicide.

A day after the shooting, on June 20, Aurora Police said in a tweet that a suspect had been located at the scene and was taken into custody.

APD identified the suspect as 24-year-old Juan Serrano and said he was initially booked into jail on a charge of first-degree assault.

Court records show he was charged with the following:

Attempted murder

Attempted murder -extreme indifference

Assault with a deadly weapon

Assault - extreme indifference

Violent crime - causing death or serious injuries.

It's possible those charges could be amended now that the victim has died.

Serrano is due in court on July 19.

