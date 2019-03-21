ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A 31-year-old man was convicted on Wednesday of second-degree murder for a deadly shooting at Cherry Creek State Park in 2017.

Joseph Wayne Washington was found guilty of murder, multiple felony drug charges and tampering with a witness.

Washington shot Jackson Chavez, 26, twice following a fight between the two during a party hosted by a strip club in August 2017, according to prosecutors.

Authorities found thousands of dollars in drugs, including LSD, cocaine and methamphetamine, after searching his home and car. At least two witnesses told investigators Washington sold drugs for a living.

Following his arrest, Washington’s cellmate told investigators Washington reached out to two inmates asking them to “take care” of his girlfriend, who was an eyewitness to the shooting.

The jury found Washington not guilty of solicitation to commit murder.

A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled. He faces 16 to 48 years in prison for the second-degree murder conviction, but could potentially face more time related to the other charges.

