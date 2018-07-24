JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jurors rejected a man's claim that he had a mental condition which prevented him from deliberately committing murder, according to a release from the district attorney's office.

The Jefferson County jury deliberated four hours before finding Erik Jamal Newton, 23, guilty of the murder of Zachary Greenstreet.

On June 17, 2016 Newton shot and killed Greenstreet, 29, in his driveway as he returned home from his father’s house, prosecutors said. He was shot six times at close range in what prosecutors described as an “execution-style” killing.

A year prior to the murder, Newton had posted inappropriate content on social media about Greenstreet’s girlfriend. Friends and family of the woman confronted Newton about the post and insults were exchanged, prosecutors said. Newton was blocked and unfriended to prevent further contact on social media. There was no further contact of any kind until Greenstreet was killed.

According to testimony at trial, Newton did not target Greenstreet specifically but went to the home expecting to find him, his girlfriend, or her son.

At trial, Newton argued that he had a mental condition which prevented him from deliberately committing the murder.

After an evaluation, a court-appointed psychiatrist testified at trial that Newton was faking or exaggerating symptoms the symptoms.

The jury found Newton guilty of first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence. He'll be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole at a hearing scheduled for Friday.

© 2018 KUSA-TV