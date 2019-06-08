DENVER — A jury has found a 57-year-old man guilty of sexually assaulting three teen girls over the course of several years in what the Denver District Attorney’s Office described as “intentional and manipulative conduct.”

Bradley Marcotte was found guilty of two counts of sexual assault on a child with a pattern of abuse and nine counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.

During the trial, prosecutors outlined a pattern where Marcotte allegedly used his Catholic faith as a catalyst for the abuse against his victims. According to the DA’s office, Marcotte told the girls he was their “spiritual adviser” and had them call him “Father Brad” even though he was not a member of the clergy.

Marcotte targeted victims who had troubled lives, according to the DA’s office, and then isolated the teens from others.

Conversations went from Marcotte offering his victims seemingly benign compliments to comments that became “overtly sexual,” according to the DA. He then “progressed” his relationships with the victims by normalizing sexual behavior with them.

The DA’s office said Marcotte leveraged his influence over the girls, which helped to ensure their silence for several years.

Marcotte is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 22 at 1:30 p.m. He faces eight years to life in prison.

