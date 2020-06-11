Jury selection in Mark Redwine trial on hold after judge experiences possible COVID-19 symptoms

If a second test comes back negative, jury selection will resume Monday.

DURANGO, Colo. — Jury selection is on hold in the murder trial of Mark Redwine after the presiding judge experienced possible symptoms of COVID-19.

According to Court Executive Eric Hogue, Chief Judge Jeffrey Wilson experienced a lack of taste and smell Thursday morning. The symptoms subsided later in the day.

Hogue said a blood test for COVID-19 came back negative, but they are also waiting for the result of a nasal swab. That isn't expected to come back until Saturday.

If the second test is negative, Hogue said, jury selection will resume Monday.

Mark Redwine, 59, has been charged with the 2012 murder of his 13-year-old son, Dylan Redwine. He was indicted on charges of second degree murder and child abuse resulting in death in July 2017 and has been held at the La Plata County Jail ever since.

During that time, Redwine's trial has been delayed multiple times. It was first postponed in November 2018 as a judge worked to rule on a number of pretrial motions.

A trial date in September 2019 was postponed again after his attorney was arrested on assault and domestic violence charges.

Finally, an April 2020 trial was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jury selection began last week. More than 2,600 people received a jury summons. The goal is to select 12 jurors and two alternates.