Former Bronco faces years in prison after attempted murder conviction

A jury found Bannan guilty in the 2019 shooting of a woman at a business in Boulder last September.

BOULDER, Colo. — Former Denver Bronco and CU Buff Justin Bannan is set to be sentenced Thursday morning after a jury convicted him of attempted first-degree murder in the 2019 shooting of a woman at a Boulder business.

Bannan was also found guilty in September of attempted second-degree murder and two assault charges.

Police initially responded to Black Lab Sports at 3550 Frontier Ave. in Boulder on Oct. 16, 2019, to investigate a reported shooting.

Bannan was accused of shooting the woman, an acupuncturist who worked in the building, in the shoulder while in a drug-induced state where he claimed the mafia was after him, according to an arrest affidavit.

She was at Element 6, a separate business located inside Black Lab Sports, according to the arrest affidavit. She told police she arrived at work, opened her unlocked therapy room door and was immediately shot.

She suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her right shoulder, according to the Boulder Police Department (BPD).

She said she saw Bannan, who she only recognized from brief encounters in the hallway, sitting in the corner of the small room and said, "What the (expletive), you just shot me," to which he replied, "I'm sorry, the Russian Mafia is after me," according to the arrest affidavit.

Responding officers later found a man matching Bannan's description sitting at a table talking to another male on the west side of the building, the affidavit says. He had two bags with him — a duffel bag and a backpack — and two guns were found inside the backpack, according to the affidavit.