DENVER — A juvenile male has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy earlier this week.

Denver Police responded to a residence in the 1700 block of South Monaco Parkway on a reported shooting Wednesday night.

Treaujalaune Lornes, 14, was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries, according to police. Lornes was a freshman at George Washington High School, according to a letter from Principal Kristin Waters.

Through the investigation, detectives identified another juvenile male as the suspect.

He was arrested Friday morning on the following charges:

Manslaughter

Second degree-assault

Three counts of felony menacing

Attempting to influence a public official

Juvenile in possession of a handgun.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office will make the final determination on charges.

Due to the age of the suspect, DPD is unable to provide any other identifying information.

