DENVER — A juvenile male has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy earlier this week.
Denver Police responded to a residence in the 1700 block of South Monaco Parkway on a reported shooting Wednesday night.
Treaujalaune Lornes, 14, was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries, according to police. Lornes was a freshman at George Washington High School, according to a letter from Principal Kristin Waters.
Through the investigation, detectives identified another juvenile male as the suspect.
He was arrested Friday morning on the following charges:
- Manslaughter
- Second degree-assault
- Three counts of felony menacing
- Attempting to influence a public official
- Juvenile in possession of a handgun.
The Denver District Attorney’s Office will make the final determination on charges.
Due to the age of the suspect, DPD is unable to provide any other identifying information.
