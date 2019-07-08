DENVER — A juvenile boy has been arrested for first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy at a Denver home last month, Denver Police announced Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the arrest was made Tuesday night. No information was provided about the suspect due to his age.

He faces first-degree murder charges related to the death of 17-year-old Damian Uriona. Uriona was killed at home in the 1200 block of North Yates Street on July 23.

Uriona was well known on the football field, basketball court and in the music scene, according to his aunt, who said he had attended Westminster High School but had recently transferred to a school within the Denver Public School District.



She described Uriona as loving, goofy, kind and a loyal kid.

