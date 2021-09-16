3 juvenile defendants in Eagle gun thefts appear in court

A protection order bars one of the defendants from having contact with a person whom he allegedly told was at the top of his "kill list."

EAGLE, Colorado — The three Eagle Valley Middle School students charged with varying levels of involvement in the theft of five handguns from Alpine Arms in Eagle appeared in court Wednesday.

Two of the three defendants face a slew of charges related to last month’s incident and have been in custody at the Mount View Youth Services Center in Denver since it occurred on Aug. 24.

The hearing of one of these two main defendants revealed that a protection order was put into place barring him from having contact with a person who was allegedly told by the defendant that he was at the top of his “kill list,” according to Juvenile Prosecutor for the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office Daniel Steinhauser.

