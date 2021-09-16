x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

3 juvenile defendants in Eagle gun thefts appear in court

A protection order bars one of the defendants from having contact with a person whom he allegedly told was at the top of his "kill list."
Credit: Associated Press

EAGLE, Colorado — The three Eagle Valley Middle School students charged with varying levels of involvement in the theft of five handguns from Alpine Arms in Eagle appeared in court Wednesday.

Two of the three defendants face a slew of charges related to last month’s incident and have been in custody at the Mount View Youth Services Center in Denver since it occurred on Aug. 24.

The hearing of one of these two main defendants revealed that a protection order was put into place barring him from having contact with a person who was allegedly told by the defendant that he was at the top of his “kill list,” according to Juvenile Prosecutor for the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office Daniel Steinhauser.

> For more on this story, visit vaildaily.com

SUGGESTED VIDEOSLatest from 9NEWS

RELATED: Man believed to be responsible for 50 post office break-ins sent to federal prison

RELATED: Resident fired gun into the air as home was 'toilet papered'

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS 

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.   

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP 
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes 
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n  

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA. 

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon. 