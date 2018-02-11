KUSA — A juvenile is in custody and police have recovered a handgun after investigators saw a Snapchat photo that indicated someone was possibly armed inside Rangeview High School Friday morning.

Aurora police said no one was injured and no shots were fired. Officers distributed a photo of the suspect on social media, and he was taken into custody a short time later. Aurora police could not say if the arrest was made on school grounds or if the suspect is a student.

UPDATE We are investigating a possibly armed party in Rangeview HS. No one is injured. No shots have been fired. No suspect has been found. We are looking for a suspect as shown below, please call 911 if you know this person or have info. Rangeview is NOT evacuating at this time. pic.twitter.com/XWn0hf4iip — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) November 2, 2018

Can't see the photos? Click/tap here: bit.ly/2RqpdTe

Rangeview High School was placed on lockdown during the investigation, and students who were outside the building at the time were escorted by Aurora officers to the nearby King Soopers at East Iliff Avenue and South Buckley Road. This is where parents were also told to meet their children.

The lockdown at Rangeview has been lifted, according to Aurora Public Schools, and an early release is set for 1:15 p.m. Students who take the bus will be dropped off at their regular stops.

#APDAlert Officers are investigating a threat at Rangeview High School. The school is on lockdown status right now. We will update here as details come available. We are working with @aurorak12 as well. — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) November 2, 2018

Nearby Mrachek Middle School and Vasser Elementary School were placed on a secure perimeter status due to the investigation. This means that no one, not even parents, was allowed to enter the buildings and that students are not released, according to Aurora Public Schools.

Additional information for parents will come from Aurora Public Schools.

Rangeview High School is located at 17599 E. Iliff Ave.

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide updates online and on TV as they become available.

