KUSA — A juvenile is in custody and police have recovered a handgun after investigators saw a Snapchat photo that indicated someone was possibly armed inside Rangeview High School Friday morning.
Aurora police said no one was injured and no shots were fired. Officers distributed a photo of the suspect on social media, and he was taken into custody a short time later. Aurora police could not say if the arrest was made on school grounds or if the suspect is a student.
Rangeview High School was placed on lockdown during the investigation, and students who were outside the building at the time were escorted by Aurora officers to the nearby King Soopers at East Iliff Avenue and South Buckley Road. This is where parents were also told to meet their children.
The lockdown at Rangeview has been lifted, according to Aurora Public Schools, and an early release is set for 1:15 p.m. Students who take the bus will be dropped off at their regular stops.
Nearby Mrachek Middle School and Vasser Elementary School were placed on a secure perimeter status due to the investigation. This means that no one, not even parents, was allowed to enter the buildings and that students are not released, according to Aurora Public Schools.
Additional information for parents will come from Aurora Public Schools.
Rangeview High School is located at 17599 E. Iliff Ave.
This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide updates online and on TV as they become available.