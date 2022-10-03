Juvenile seriously injured in hit-and-run, police looking for suspect vehicle

The suspect vehicle was described as a green 1990s model GMC Sierra, similar to the one pictured, Denver Police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Authorities are trying to locate the suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run in Denver last month that left a juvenile seriously injured.

Denver Police Department said a pickup hit the victim while they were in the crosswalk on South Clay Street at the intersection with West Asbury Avenue. The juvenile suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck did not stop, police said. The suspect vehicle was described as a green 1990s model GMC Sierra, similar to the one pictured below.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

>Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.



SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.