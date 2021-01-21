Police investigating after juvenile injured in Denver shooting

The shooting happened near Bruce Randolph Avenue and High Street, Denver Police said.

DENVER — Denver Police (DPD) are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile injured Wednesday in Denver's Cole neighborhood.

The shooting happened near Bruce Randolph Avenue and High Street, DPD said.

The juvenile was transported to the hospital, DPD said, with non life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released and there have been no arrests.

UPDATE: The victim is a juvenile male. Injuries do not appear to be life threatening. Investigation is ongoing. No arrests at this time. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 20, 2021

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information about any crime can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.