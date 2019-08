AURORA, Colo. — A juvenile is in the hospital after he or she was shot at an Aurora park Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened at Nome Park, which is located in the 1200 block of Nome Street, just before 2 p.m., according to the Aurora Police Department.

The victim, who is a juvenile, was brought to the hospital, police said. We don't know the extent of his or her injuries.

Police do not have any information on possible suspects.

