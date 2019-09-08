DENVER — Officers with the Denver Police Department (DPD) responded to three separate shootings overnight and so far no arrests have been made, according to tweets from Denver police.

The first shooting was reported around 2 a.m. in the area of 12400 E. Albrook Drive, near E. 47th Avenue and Peoria Street in the Montbello neighborhood, according to a tweet from DPD.

Scene of shooting in the area of 12400 E. Albrook Drive in Montbello.

KUSA

About 30 minutes later, officers responded to a second shooting in the 3200 block of Julian Street in the West Highland neighborhood.

A third shooting was reported in the area of 54th Avenue and Xenia Street just after 3 a.m. in the Northfield area.

Shooting scene at 54th and Xenia

KUSA

Police did not provide any information about any victims or suspects related to any of the shootings. 9NEWS has reached out to police for additional information but has not yet heard back.

