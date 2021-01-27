Juvenile dies in Denver shooting

The juvenile male was shot Tuesday night on East Maxwell Place, according to DPD.

DENVER — A juvenile male was shot Tuesday night and later died from his injuries, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Officers responded to a shooting in the 14500 block of East Maxwell Place around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting. Once at that location, officers found one victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

In an update Wednesday, morning, DPD said the victim, a juvenile male, died from his injuries at the hospital. His death was being investigated as a homicide. No arrests have been made, according to DPD.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

