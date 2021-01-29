Deputies seek suspect in armed robbery of juvenile

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the suspect got out of the car and approached the victim with a gun, demanding all their belongings.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) is looking for a teenager they say robbed a juvenile at gunpoint Thursday night.

According to a tweet from JCSO, the victim was walking in the 10200 block of West Powers Avenue, west of Littleton, at around 8:30 p.m. when the passenger of a red Toyota sedan with black wheels got out of the car, pointed a gun at the victim and demanded that all of their belongings be handed over.

Little information about the suspects has been released. JCSO said the one with the gun is described as Hispanic, 15-17 years old and wearing a yellow shirt and black pants. The driver was described as a Hispanic male, possibly a teenager. There was also a teenage girl in the car.

JCSO said this is an ongoing investigation and asks anyone with information related to the case to call their tip line at 303-271-5612 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

