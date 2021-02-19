Juvenile shot in Denver, driven to Aurora, police say

The shooting happened in Denver, but afterward the victim was driven to Aurora where 911 was called, according to police.

DENVER — A juvenile male was taken to the hospital late Thursday night following a shooting, according to a tweet from the Aurora Police Department (APD).

Officers were called to the 2700 block of Quintero Street, near East Yale Avenue and South Buckley Road, just before 11 p.m. and found the male victim. He was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

APD investigators determined that the shooting actually occurred earlier in the area of East 8th Avenue and Quebec Street in Denver's Montclair neighborhood.

Following the shooting, the victim was driven to the Aurora address on Quintero Street where 911 was called.

Since it is believed the shooting took place within Denver city limits, APD said that Denver Police will be taking over the investigation. So far no suspect information has been released and the condition of the victim and his exact age are not known at this time.

#APDAlert: APD is investigating a shooting in the 2700 block of S Quintero Street. Juvenile male victim being transported to a local hospital. No suspect information available at this time. Investigation is on-going. Updates posted here as they become available. pic.twitter.com/OS0PNWcQGG — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) February 19, 2021

