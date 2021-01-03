Shooting sends juvenile to hospital in Aurora

A juvenile was shot and transported to the hospital with serious injuries Sunday night, the Aurora Police Department said.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) said a juvenile was shot and transported to the hospital with serious injuries Sunday night.

The shooting happened in the 12000 block of E. Kansas Drive, APD said. That's near the intersection of E. Mississippi Avenue and Peoria Street.

Details of the shooting and the victim have not been released.

APD asks that anyone with information contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

