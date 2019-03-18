AURORA, Colo. — One person was shot near the intersection of Sable Boulevard and East 6th Avenue in Aurora, and police are still looking for the suspect, according to a tweet from the Aurora Police Department.

Crystal McCoy, a spokesperson for the department, said the shooting was first reported at around 11:40 a.m. Monday morning.

When police arrived on-scene, McCoy said they found a juvenile male who had been shot and was unresponsive.

That victim was transported to the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment for his injuries. McCoy could not provide any other specific details on his condition.

No one is in custody, but police said in a follow-up tweet that there was no danger to the community.

McCoy also asked that anyone who witnessed the crime call Agent Miller with the Aurora Police Department at 303-739-6117.

She said all lockdowns and secure perimeters in the area of the shooting have been lifted.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS