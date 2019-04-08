DENVER — A juvenile male walked into an emergency room after a shooting in Denver early Sunday morning, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department (DPD).

The shooting occurred in the alley of the 1300 block between of Lipan and Kalamath streets about 12:30 a.m., police said.

14th Avenue between Lipan and Kalamath streets was closed while police investigated.

Police said no suspect information is available at this time. The victim's condition is unknown.

