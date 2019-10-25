ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Two juvenile males are in custody following a chase that ended with a deputy’s vehicle getting hit and the suspects crashing into a fence in Centennial, Ginger Delgado with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Delgado said the incident started when two boys under the age of 18 brought a victim at gunpoint to an ATM in the area of Interstate 25 and Dry Creek Road in an attempt to withdraw money.

At some point, the victim was able to notify someone nearby about the situation, and that person contacted police, according to Delgado.

The two suspects then got inside the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene. A short time later, a deputy spotted the suspects and initiated a pursuit.

The chase came to an end when the suspects hit a deputy's vehicle before crashing into a fence near the area of Dry Creek Road and Holly Street, Delgado said. Both juveniles were taken into custody.

No injuries were reported, There’s still a large police presence at the scene but no road closures are in place.

SKY9

