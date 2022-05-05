Former Loveland cop to be sentenced Thursday for Karen Garner's assault

The standard sentence is two to eight years, but it is an open sentence, meaning the judge could sentence Austin Hopp to probation.

LOVELAND, Colo — A former Loveland Police officer who pleaded guilty to an assault charge in March related to an incident involving an elderly woman with dementia will be sentenced Thursday afternoon.

Austin Hopp was initially charged with three counts including assault in connection with the June 2020 arrest of Karen Garner, but pleaded guilty to a single charge of second-degree assault, a class four felony, on March 2.

The standard sentence is two to eight years, but it is an open sentence, meaning the judge could sentence him to probation at the hearing set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

An attorney released footage of Karen Garner's June 26, 2020 arrest in April of last year as part of a federal civil rights lawsuit. It alleges that Garner was forcibly pushed to the ground and that during the arrest she suffered multiple injuries. Those injuries included a dislocated shoulder, a broken humerus and a sprained wrist.

Hopp and former officer Daria Jalali were charged in May 2021, almost a year after the arrest of Garner, who was 73 when the incident took place.

> Below: Body camera footage shows the arrest of the 73-year-old. This footage has been edited by the law firm representing Garner. (Warning: The content in this video is graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers.)

Garner was arrested while walking home along Mountain Lion Road. She had just come from a nearby Walmart where she attempted to leave without paying for about $14 worth of items, the lawsuit says. The 8th Judicial District Attorney's Office said that Garner's misdemeanor case was dismissed.

According to the arrest affidavit in the case, while Garner was in custody, Hopp told Jalali, "I thought I broke [Garner's] shoulder, did you hear it pop?"

Neither officer offered Garner medical care, despite the fact she repeatedly said her shoulder hurt, according to the affidavit.

Court records also show Jalali faces the following charges:

Peace officer: Failure to report use of force

Peace officer: Failure to intervene

Official misconduct

Hopp, Jalali and community service officer Tyler Blackett resigned after the incident came to light. Jalali is next due in court June 22.

Sgt. Phil Metzler, who also responded to the scene of Garner's arrest, remained with the department until September of last year. He resigned after video was made public that appeared to show him dismissing excessive force concerns made to him by a man who witnessed Garner's arrest.

Loveland's former police chief said the department was first made aware of the allegations of excessive force on April 14, 2020, and contacted the district attorney's office about it.

Garner's family announced a settlement of their lawsuit with the city of Loveland last September for $3 million.