Woman sentenced for role in 2017 Golden homicide

GOLDEN, Colo. — The wife of man who pleaded guilty to the 2017 murder of a Golden man was sentenced Monday for her role in the robbery and murder, according to the 1st Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Kathleen Boutain, 26, was sentenced to 16 years in prison in the robbery and murder of Mitchell Ingle, 63, the DA's Office said. She had pleaded guilty on Nov. 30 to reckless manslaughter and aggravated robbery, the DA's office said.

In October 2019, her husband, Austin Jeffrey Boutain, was sentenced to life in prison in Ingle's death.

On Oct. 31, 2017, Golden Police were dispatched to the Clear Creek RV Park on a welfare check. According to the arrest affidavit, they found Ingle deceased in his RV. They also found that Ingle’s vehicle and some of his property was missing.

Authorities said Austin Boutain slit Ingle's throat while they partied together because he thought Ingle had flirted with his wife.

Police said that after Ingle's murder, the Boutains drove Ingle's vehicle to Salt Lake City, where Austin Boutain killed student ChenWei Guo.

Austin Boutain pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and was sentenced to life in prison for Guo's death, then was extradited to Colorado in July 2019.

In the Golden case, he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and four other violent crime counts, the DA's office said.

Kathleen Boutain was extradited from Utah to Colorado in October 2019. She originally faced 20 counts in the Golden case.