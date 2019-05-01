The parents of a Colorado woman who has been missing since Thanksgiving have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against her fiancé who was charged earlier this week in her death.

The lawsuit was filed Friday on behalf of Darrell and Cheryl-Lee Berreth in U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado. It seeks unspecified damages against Patrick Frazee for Kelsey Berreth’s death.

Frazee, 32, was formally charged with five criminal charges in connection to her disappearance during an appearance in Teller County court on Monday.

Berreth's parents are also suing for negligence. The lawsuit alleges that Frazee carried out physical, mental and emotional acts of violence against Berreth.

The lawsuit goes on to say Berreth’s parents “have suffered and continue to suffer severe emotional distress caused by Frazee’s extreme and outrageous conduct.”

Berreth was last seen on Nov. 22, 2018 shopping at a Safeway store with her daughter. The Woodland Park mother wasn't reported missing until 10 days later, Dec. 2, when Berreth's mother said she was having a difficult time getting ahold of her 29-year-old daughter.

Berreth's body has not yet been found but investigators believe she was killed in her Woodland Park home.

