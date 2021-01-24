Jury selection set to begin Monday in Kelsie Schelling case

Donthe Lucas is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the disappearance of 21-year-old Kelsie Schelling in 2013.

PUEBLO, Colo. — More than three years after his arrest in the murder of his pregnant girlfriend, Donthe Lucas is finally set to go to trial starting Monday.

Jury selection in the Kelsie Schelling case is set to begin in Pueblo Combine Court. The trial is scheduled to continue through March 1.

Schelling, 21, went missing on Feb. 4, 2013, a day after she sent a photograph to Lucas of her eight-week ultrasound. She then drove from Denver, where she lived, to Pueblo to meet Lucas at a Walmart.

According to Pueblo Crime Stoppers, cellphone records showed that she arrived at the Walmart. Surveillance video showed her vehicle was parked there until the morning of Feb. 6, when an unidentified male picked up the vehicle and drove away.

Schelling was never seen or heard from again.

Schelling was presumed to be dead. In the years after her disappearance, police conducted several searches, but her body was not found.

The case received national media attention in the midst of pleas from her family for information and her safe return.

Authorities had long classified Lucas, 28, as a potential suspect in Schelling's disappearance. A judge signed an warrant for his arrest in December 2017, when he was already in custody as a suspect in a Pueblo robbery.

Lucas pleaded not guilty to Schelling's murder in August 2018. His trial date was scheduled several times and then postponed.

At a hearing Thursday, the trial was almost postponed again when Lucas' attorneys said they had information on the case; however, the defense team made it clear they were moving forward with the trial.