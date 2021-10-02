Kelsie Schelling murder trial delayed 2 weeks due to COVID case

The proceedings against Donthe Lucas for the 2013 disappearance of his pregnant girlfriend are currently scheduled to resume on Feb. 24.

PUEBLO, Colo. — The murder trial against a man for the 2013 disappearance of his pregnant girlfriend has been delayed two weeks due to a COVID case, KRDO reported on Wednesday.

Colorado Courts tweeted at 9:12 a.m. that the trial against Donthe Lucas for his alleged role in the death of Kelsie Schelling is currently scheduled to resume at 1:15 p.m. on Feb. 24.

> Video from Feb. 3: Kelsie Schelling trial begins with opening statements.

Lucas was charged with first-degree murder following Schelling's 2013 disappearance the day after she sent Lucas a photo of her eight-week ultrasound.

Schelling's body was never found, and she was presumed dead.

Jury selection began on Jan. 25 and was completed on Tuesday. The trial began on Feb. 3 with opening statements, and was originally scheduled to continue through March 1.

Lucas pleaded not guilty to Schelling's murder in August 2018. His trial date was previously scheduled several times and then postponed.

At a hearing on Jan. 21, the trial was almost postponed again when Lucas' attorneys said they had information on the case; however, the defense team made it clear they were moving forward with the trial.