Person fatally shot at Brighton park

The male victim was found about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ken Mitchell Park.

BRIGHTON, Colo. — One person was fatally shot at a park in Brighton on Tuesday evening, according to a Facebook post from the Brighton Police Department (BPD).

The agency said in the post that officers responded to Ken Mitchell Park, located at 889 Kinglet Court, about 9:30 p.m. July 12 for a report of a "man down."

When officers arrived, they found a male victim with a fatal gunshot wound. His death was being investigated as a homicide, according to BPD.

There was a heavy police presence at the park late Tuesday as officers investigated the shooting. They did not provide any suspect information.

The victim has not yet been identified.

#BrightonPolice are on scene of a death investigation at Ken Mitchell Park. The investigation is in its early stages, we will provide more info as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/1a8d6YTse9 — Brighton PD (@BrightonPolice) July 13, 2022

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

