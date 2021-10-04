Murder conviction reached in shooting of Centennial teen Lloyd Chavez

Kenneth Gallegos was one of four teens accused in Chavez' May 2019 murder during a botched robbery.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — An Arapahoe County jury has found an Aurora man guilty in the May 2019 murder of 18-year-old Cherokee Trail High School student Lloyd Chavez.

According to a release from the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office, 19-year-old Kenneth Gallegos was convicted Friday of first degree murder, aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery.

“This defendant planned this crime and carried it out. When the victim was bleeding on the ground, the defendant did nothing to help him. Lloyd Chavez was killed over vape juice pods, and his life is over because of this defendant,” said District Attorney John Kellner. “I am pleased that the jury came to this verdict in this case. It is hard to think of justice when a young man’s life was taken so violently, but I’m hopeful the victim’s family finds some measure of solace in this verdict.”

Gallegos was one of four people arrested in the shooting, all of whom were under 18 at the time of the murder.

The four were accused of planning to rob Chavez, who sold vape juice, at his home in Centennial.

But the robbery went awry and Chavez was shot.

Because Gallegos was a juvenile, the release said, the mandatory penalty is life with the possibility of parole after 40 years. Sentencing is set for June 2.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.