WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Several sets of keys were stolen from a valet lock box at a hotel in Westminster, according to Cheri Spottke with Westminster police.

Spottke said the valet lock box at the Westin Hotel was broken into on Thursday night.

Several sets of car keys were stolen from the box, according to Spottke. It is not clear how many vehicles were taken.

Spottke did say police believe that one of the stolen vehicles was used in a burglary in Longmont.

