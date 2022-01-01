Kidnapped woman found dead in Douglas County; 3 arrested

AURORA, Colo. — Three people from Wyoming were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a woman in Aurora who was discovered dead more than a month later.
Aurora police were tipped off by officers in Fort Collins in early November about the possible kidnapping of a 29-year-old woman in the city.
An investigation determined that the victim was kidnapped near Colfax Avenue and Victor Street on Nov. 6, allegedly by two men and a woman in a Chevrolet Malibu.
The woman’s disappearance remained a mystery until she was found dead on Thursday in Douglas County with a gunshot wound, according to police.
She has not yet been identified by authorities.
The three suspects were arrested this week in Sheridan, Wyoming on separate charges. They were identified as:
- Shantel Edlund, 43, from Sheridan, Wyoming
- Casey Childers, 39, from Casper, Wyoming
- Leo VanBuskirk, 23, Sheridan, Wyoming
The suspects are still being held at a Wyoming jail. Police said they have been charged with first-degree kidnapping and will likely face murder charges in the future.
The investigation is still ongoing.
If you have any more information about this case, you’re asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.
