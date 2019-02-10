DENVER — Two children are safe after the car they were sitting in was stolen just before 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

The 2013 red Toyota Prius was taken from the area of West 5th Avenue and Mead Street after it was left running, according to a tweet from DPD.

Within minutes, the car and children were found a few blocks away, according to a tweet from DPD.

No one was hurt and no arrests have been made, DPD said.

