Man gets life in prison for killing ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend

Joseph McCaughin, 20, was sentenced to life in prison for the death of Ryan Robertson.

AURORA, Colo. — A man who fatally shot the new boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend was sentenced to life in prison.

Joseph McCaughin shot and killed 16-year-old Ryan Robertson back in May 2019, according to Arapahoe County court records.

McCaughin shot Robertson after he found out his former girlfriend was dating him, according to court documents. McCaughin broke into the house of his former girlfriend who had just begun dating Robertson. He told her, “If I ever see (Robertson) again, I will kill you and him.”

Police said McCaughin and Robertson encountered each other near Wagon Trail Park in Aurora. McCaughin, Robertson, and two friends of Robertson exchanged some words when McCaughin pulled out a gun and began shooting at Robertson.

Records show that McCaughin shot at Robertson six to seven times before running away. Robertson was shot twice and died from his injuries.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) said McCaughin was firing toward Independence Elementary School, where numerous adults and children were outside and in the line of fire, though no one else was injured.

ADP found McCaughin eight days later where he was arrested.

