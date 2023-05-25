King Soopers shoplifting suspects may be connected to 20 thefts across the state

Fort Lupton Police and Colorado Springs Police have open shoplifting cases totaling thousands of dollars against two suspects arrested at a Wheat Ridge store.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A man and woman arrested Monday at a Wheat Ridge King Soopers are suspected in roughly 20 theft stores across the state, according to an arrest affidavit from the Wheat Ridge Police Department (WRPD).

The organized retail crime manager at the King Soopers on Youngfield Street in Wheat Ridge recognized the suspects and called police around 11:30 a.m. Monday. He reported that the suspects were "clearing shelves and placing items into tote bags," the arrest affidavit says.

He noted that these same two people were suspected in at least 20 thefts from King Soopers stores across the state and said they took about $10,000 worth of items each time.

When officers arrived, they handcuffed both suspects near two full shopping carts filled with items ranging from "beauty products to vitamins."

The female suspect said she "didn't do anything. I didn't walk out of the store with it," the affidavit says. She went on to say, "We didn't shoplift. You have to walk out of the store."

Her male counterpart said, "We haven't stole yet. I'm trying to buy some dog food and stuff," according to the document. An officer noted that the male suspect was wearing an item of Patagonia clothing that still had the tags on it.

A King Soopers employee scanned all of the items in both carts to determine their value. One cart had items totaling $6,222.68. The items in the other cart were valued at $3,596.13 for a total of $9,818.41, according to the affidavit.

9NEWS is not naming either suspects at this time due to the ongoing investigation and search for other potential suspects connected to the case.

Firestone Police have an open investigation for a $20,000 shoplifting theft. There are several open shoplifting thefts in Colorado Springs totaling $100,000, the affidavit says.

During his arrest, the male suspect had a medical emergency and was taken to the hospital for evaluation. He was medically cleared and arrested.

The female suspect was also transported due to "drug usage and possible seizures," the affidavit says. She was held overnight at a hospital due to a possible drug overdose. While at the hospital, the affidavit says, she was picked up by an unknown man and has not been located.