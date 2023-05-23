Pair accused of stealing $10k worth of merchandise from King Soopers

Detectives were in contact with other jurisdictions to determine if the suspects are connected to other similar thefts or are part of an organized retail theft ring.

Example video title will go here for this video

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Wheat Ridge Police (WRPD) arrested two people on Monday after King Soopers employees recognized them as "frequent and wanted" shoplifting suspects, the police department said in a tweet.

Officers responded about 11 a.m. Monday to the store at 3400 Youngfield St. and contacted a man and woman inside the store with two carts full of about $10,000 worth of merchandise. A still image from a body-worn camera shows some of the items the pair were suspected of trying to steal, including Olay face creams and vitamins.

King Soopers representatives told Wheat Ridge Police that they believe the same two individuals are responsible for stealing about $200,000 worth of merchandise from Denver area stores in the past few months.

Police didn't release the suspects' names but said they are a 24-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, both facing felony charges, according to Wheat Ridge Police.

Detectives are in contact with other jurisdictions to determine whether the pair are indeed connected to other similar thefts or are part of a larger organized retail theft ring, police said.

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.