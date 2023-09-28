Remains found in Kiowa County identified

The bodies were found on Sept. 20 and an arrest warrant has been issued related to the homicides.

KIOWA COUNTY, Colo. — The Kiowa County Coroner's Office has identified two bodies that were found in Kiowa County on Sept. 20.

The remains were identified as 44-year-old Linda Estrada and 39-year-old Amy Ford both from Emporia, Kansas, according to the coroner's office.

On Sept. 20, the remains were found south of Eads in Kiowa County, according to initial information from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Deputies with the Kiowa County Sheriff's Office began assisting a law enforcement agency in Kansas with a missing persons case beginning Sept. 10, the bureau said.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said an arrest warrant was issued for 36-year-old Phillip Lieurence who is currently being held in Emporia for unrelated charges.

There is no threat to the public associated with this incident, the bureau said.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

9NEWSLETTER

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.