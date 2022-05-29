Man sentenced in hit-and-run that killed Grand County teen

Juan Pablo Santillan, 19, was killed in the crash at the Hotel Estin in Kremmling.

KREMMLING, Colo. — A man was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in the Department of Corrections after he pleaded guilty earlier this year to a charge related to a hit-and-run crash last year in Grand County that killed a teen.

In March, Juan Flores Flores pleaded to vehicular homicide - DUI in Grand County District Court. As a result of the plea, two other counts were dismissed.

On May 29, 2022, Kremmling Police responded around 12:55 a.m. to Hotel Eastin after getting a report of a man found dead along the side of the building and found the victim, who was identified as 19-year-old Juan Pablo Santillan.

Santillan had severe physical injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle, and a witness reported that the building shook at one point due to some sort of collision, according to police.

Investigators were able to locate the suspect vehicle and arrested the registered owner, who was identified as Flores Flores. He admitted to hitting Santillan with his SUV and leaving the scene, according to police.

