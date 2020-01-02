GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — The Grand County District Attorney's Office has filed criminal charges against Kremmling police chief Jamie Lucas for misconduct related to a felony animal cruelty case he handled in Nov. 2019.

Lucas, 48, is facing 15 charges, including:

4 counts of first-degree official misconduct

4 counts of second-degree official misconduct

4 counts of official oppression

3 counts of false reporting

The Grand County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) asked the district attorney to investigate Lucas' handling of an animal cruelty case. Based on information found during that investigation, the DA decided to file criminal charges against Lucas on Friday.

The Fraser-Winter Park Police Department completed the animal cruelty investigation, GCSO said.

It is not clear what animal cruelty case is involved or specifically what Lucas is accused of mishandling during that investigation.

Matt Karzen with the 14th Judicial District Attorney's office said the decision to file charges in this case emphasized that the law applies to everyone, regardless of their occupation.

No court date has been set for the case.

