14-year-old killed in apparent accidental shooting in Lafayette

Another juvenile was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, Lafayette Police said.

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — A 14-year-old boy was shot early Tuesday morning in Lafayette.

Lafayette Police said officers were called to Good Samaritan Hospital just after 1 a.m. after the 14-year-old shooting victim was brought to the hospital in a private vehicle.

The 14-year-old later died, police said.

Investigators received information at the hospital that led them to a home in the 400 block of West Oak Street, police said. The shooting at the home appeared to be accidental, police said. The address is near the intersection of Baseline Road and Highway 287 in Lafayette.

Police said a juvenile was identified as a suspect in the shooting. The juvenile and their parents were cooperative with investigators, according to the police. The juvenile was arrested, booked and released to the parents. Police explained the juvenile is facing a possible charge of manslaughter.

The victim's identity has not yet been released by the Boulder County coroner's office.

The name and age of the suspect have not been released due to their age.