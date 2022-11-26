2 found shot to death in a Lafayette home

Police said the shooting happened on South Lafayette Drive early Saturday.

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — A homicide investigation is underway after two people were found with gunshot wounds in a Lafayette home early Saturday.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers were called to a report of a shooting at a home in the 700 block of South Lafayette Drive just after 3 a.m.

Two victims, a male and a female, were found in the home with gunshot wounds.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and that there is no suspect information to release.

Anyone with information can contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

> More information about Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional NoCo Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

