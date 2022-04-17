Lafayette officer shoots domestic violence suspect, police say

The Lafayette Police Department said the officer shot the suspect after he ran from police, displayed a knife and said he had a gun.

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) said an officer is on administrative leave after shooting and injuring a domestic violence suspect on South Lafayette Drive on Saturday night.

LPD said a suspect wanted for domestic violence was approached by two plain-clothed officers and two uniformed officers in the 700 block of South Lafayette Drive on Saturday around 11 p.m.

The police department said the suspect, a 41-year-old man, then ran from officers, displayed a knife, and made statements that he had a gun. That's when one of the officers shot the suspect, according to LPD.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for his injuries. No officers were injured in the incident, LPD said.

Officers said the suspect was wanted for domestic violence, menacing, third-degree assault, harassment and violation of a protection order. The police department has not released the name of the suspect.

LPD said the officer who shot the suspect was placed on administrative leave, pursuant to protocol. The police department did not release the name of the officer.

The Boulder County Investigation Team (BCIT) will investigate the incident and the officer's use of force. BCIT is a multi-agency team that investigates use-of-force incidents in which any law enforcement officer within the 20th Judicial District uses deadly, or potentially deadly, physical force against a person while acting under the color of official law enforcement duties.

