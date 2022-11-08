Lafayette officer shot after encountering suspects in stolen car

The shooting happened at a Circle K gas station after a stolen car was spotted, police said.

LAFAYETTE, Colorado — A Lafayette police officer was shot in the leg and a suspect was fatally shot after an exchange of gunfire at a gas station early Tuesday morning.

Just before 1:30 a.m. officers with the Lafayette Police Department received an Automated License Plate Reader alert about a stolen vehicle near South Boulder Road and Dixon Avenue.

The stolen vehicle, a silver Toyota Camry, was located at the Circle K gas at 225 W. South Boulder Road. It was at a gas pump unoccupied, according to police.

As officers arrived, two people associated with the vehicle exited the store to return to the car but instead attempted to leave the area on foot, police said.

However, a male suspect ran back toward the stolen vehicle and as he did he fired a handgun at officers striking one of them in the leg, according to police.

The officer who was shot returned fire and the suspect was found dead inside the vehicle, according to police spokesperson Brian Rosipajila.

The second person associated with the vehicle is a juvenile female. She was detained and her involvement in the incident is under investigation.

The officer was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment and was later released, according to Rosipajila. He's been with the department since May of this year and has been an officer for three years, Rosipajila said,

He's been placed on administrative leave which is standard procedure.

The Boulder County Investigation Team, also known as the Boulder Critical Incident Team (BCIT), will investigate the officer's actions.

The multi-agency team is designated to investigate use-of-force incidents in which any law enforcement officer within the 20th Judicial District uses deadly, or potentially deadly, physical force against a person while acting under the color of official law enforcement duties.