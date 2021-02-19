Lake County coroner arrested on charge of tampering with a deceased human body

Coroner Shannon Kent was also indicted in 2019 and was acccused of sending his wife to crime scenes.

LAKE COUNTY, Colorado — The Lake County coroner and his wife were both arrested late Thursday evening after a body was found in a coffin at their old business that had been there for "many months", according to a release from the Silverthorne Police Department (SPD).

“This is a sad and disturbing case involving our community and a difficult investigation for our officers,” said SPD Chief John Minor.

>The video above is from a prior incident involving Shannon Kent in 2019

Coroner Shannon Lee Kent and his wife Staci were both arrested around 8:30 p.m. in Leadville by SPD and the Lake County Sheriff's Office (LCSO). Shannon Kent is also under investigation for possibly violating bond conditions, SPD said.

According to SPD, investigators found a deceased person in a coffin at 561 Blue River Parkway in Silverthorne. That location was formerly named Bailey-Kent Funeral Homes and was owned by the Kents, police said.

SPD said it is currently under new ownership and management by Colorado Funeral Homes. It is suspected that the body had been at that location for a "number of months," according to SPD.

No information was provided about that person's identity or how they died, however, SPD said they're concerned with "seeking justice and closure" for the family.

Multiple search warrants were also served by both the SPD and LCSO in Leadville, police said.

Shannon Kent was previously indicted by a grand jury in 2019 on charges of official misconduct, according to police, and he was accused of sending his wife to death scenes even though she was not a sworn deputy.

Coroner duties require investigating causes of death and taking the bodies of people who die outside of hospitals when physicians are not present.

Deputy coroners can exercise the authority of the elected coroner, however Staci Kent was not a sworn deputy, according to the release.

Shannon Kent was first appointed to the Office of Coroner in 2012. He was elected coroner to four-year terms in 2014 and 2018.