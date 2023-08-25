Man seen masturbating near shoreline of Colorado reservoir

The Summit County Sheriff's Office said they have received three reports recently of the young man pleasuring himself while watching females recreating on the lake.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — The Summit County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) put out an alert warning people of a young man who has been seen masturbating recently near the shoreline of Lake Dillon.

The sheriff's office said they have received three reports of the man standing in the trees masturbating while he watched females recreating on the lake. The sightings of the man were near Giberson Bay and the Heaton Bay campground. The man was seen pleasuring himself between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. from Aug. 21-Aug. 23, the sheriff's office said.

The man is described as being in his early 20s and slender. He's between 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 6 feet tall with ear-to shoulder-length dirty blond hair. He was seen wearing possibly blue shorts, a white t-shirt with graphics and a white baseball cap.

Anyone that might see the man in the act, is asked to call 911. Anyone who may have information about the incidents is asked to call Summit County Dispatch at 970-668-8600.

