LAKESIDE, Colo — When you’re feeling your look, there’s nothing wrong with a good mirror selfie, you know?
But here’s an instance where the mirror selfie struck back.
The Lakeside Police Department posted a photo they say features a man they allege left his phone behind while shoplifting at the tiny Colorado town’s Walmart.
“Please contact the Lakeside Police Department for your cellphone and your shoplifting charge,” a Facebook post from the department reads. “Hope to see you soon!”
It’s unclear if the suspect is currently in custody … or what he took from Walmart.
For what it’s worth, Lakeside is a real town. Sure, just eight people live there, but in addition to the Walmart and the liquor store within city limits, there’s also an amusement park.