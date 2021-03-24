Lakewood Police looking for burglary suspect

Lakewood Police are asking for the public's help locating a suspect who burglarized three units at an apartment complex.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood Police (LPD) are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted for a burglary at the Beacon 85 apartment complex. That's near Union Boulevard and 2nd Place in Lakewood.

Police say on Feb. 10, between 10 and 11 p.m., the male suspect entered the complex, located at 85 S. Union Blvd. The suspect burglarized three units inside the complex, and left with several stolen items, according to police.

LPD is asking anyone with information about the burglary to call Detective Mizanin at 303-987-7244.

LPD tweeted information about the burglary, as well as security video from the complex, Tuesday evening.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

