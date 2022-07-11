They did it because they were kicked out: Disturbing details revealed in arson hearing

Two boys were arrested on suspicion of murder and arson in an apartment fire that killed Kathleen Payton and her daughter Jazmine Payton-Agauyo.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The two boys suspected of starting an apartment fire which killed a mother and daughter did so in retribution after getting kicked out of one of the units, a Monday Jefferson County court hearing revealed.

Siona Owens, who said she was in her burning second floor apartment for eight minutes with her children before she jumped out, asked Judge Bryce Allan that the two be held without bond. Allan

The Denver Gazette is not naming the two suspects, but one is twelve years old and the other is fourteen. Both appeared on WebEx in Jefferson County court from Rocky Mountain Youth Services Center. One kept his head down during the hearing and the other pulled a green sweatshirt over the lower half of his face.

Kathleen Payton, 33 and her 10 year old daughter, Jazmine Payton-Agauyo, died in the fire. Three people went to the hospital where they were treated for their injuries and seven suffered minor injuries including a firefighter who suffered from smoke inhalation.

Lakewood police announced the arrest of the two juveniles Monday on suspicion of first degree murder and first degree arson. Because of their ages, their names were not released, but the circumstances of their troubled young lives were revealed during a hearing.

