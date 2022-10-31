Fire that killed mother, daughter in Lakewood ruled arson

Warrants were issued for two juvenile boys for arson and first-degree murder, according to Lakewood Police.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Two juvenile boys are wanted in connection with a fatal fire Halloween morning that killed a mother and her daughter, the Lakewood Police Department said.

Investigators believe the fire at the Tiffany Square apartments, which killed Kathleen Payton, 31, and 10-year-old Jazmine Payton-Aguayo, was intentionally set. Their deaths are considered homicides.

In all, 10 people were injured in the fire that started around 4:15 a.m. in the apartment building at 935 Sheridan Blvd. Seven people, including a firefighter, were treated and released. Three others were taken to the hospital for treatment.

A mother, father and child were taken to the hospital, West Metro Fire Rescue (WMFR) said. The mom and child jumped from the second story to escape the fire, according to WMFR.

At least 14 units were damaged, and all the residents of the 32 units were displaced, LPD said.

Warrants were obtained for two juvenile males on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree arson, according to LPD. Their names are not being released due to their ages.

When asked, police declined to disclose their exact ages.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.