SWAT situation in Lakewood due to possibly armed suspect barricaded in home

The Lakewood Police Department is attempting to arrest a suspect wanted on a warrant in the area of West Asbury Drive and South Estes Street.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The SWAT team has been called to assist as the Lakewood Police Department (LPD) works to arrest a possibly armed and dangerous suspect barricaded in home Tuesday night.

That suspect is wanted on a warrant, according to LPD, and is in the area of West Asbury Drive and South Estes Street. This is in a neighborhood near West Jewell Avenue and South Garrison Street.

People who live in the area have received an alert telling them to shelter in place. There's no estimate for when the situation will be resolved.

There was no additional information about the suspect or what that person is wanted for.

