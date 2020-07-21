Boy's stabbing death remains unsolved after nearly 3 decades

Jakeob McKnight, 10, was stabbed to death after becoming separated from friends while playing in the Bear Creek Greenbelt area.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information about the July 1991 killing of a 10-year-old boy who was last seen playing with his brother and friends in a greenbelt area in Lakewood.

Jakeob McKnight spent the early evening hours of July 21, 1991 playing with his older brother and friends in the Bear Creek Greenbelt, according to a Facebook post from Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

The boys often enjoyed their time in this area fishing, swimming, and engaging in a variety of activities, according to investigators.

On the way home, Jakeob was separated from the group and never arrived at his destination.

His body was found in the greenbelt the following day. Jakeob had been repeatedly stabbed and his killer has never been found.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720- 913-7867 or the Lakewood Police Department.

Tips can also be submitted online by visiting this web site: https://www.metrodenvercrimestoppers.com/anonymous-tips

To be eligible for the award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line or submit a tip online.

Crime Stoppers collects information on unsolved crimes or individuals wanted by the police. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 in this case. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day - 7 days a week.