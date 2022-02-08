4 suspects arrested in deadly shooting at Lakewood car wash

Ramon Castro Contreras, 27, was killed in the July 31 shooting at a car wash located near the intersection of Sheridan Boulevard and West Colfax Avenue.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Four suspects have been arrested in connection to a shooting at a car wash last month that left a man dead, Lakewood Police Department (LPD) said Thursday.

Officers responded around 12:15 a.m. on July 31 to a reported shooting in the 1400 block of Sheridan Boulevard and found the victim dead in his vehicle, LPD said. He was identified as 27-year-old Ramon Castro Contreras of Denver.

Surveillance video showed three masked suspects and a vehicle pull up to Castro Contreras' vehicle as he was parked in a car wash bay. Within seconds, the suspects shot the victim as he tried to drive away, LPD said

On Aug. 1, Denver Police Department found the vehicle involved in the homicide which lead to the arrest of a man and a juvenile, according to LPD.

Another man and a juvenile were arrested in the 4000 block of Andes Way in Denver in connection to the shooting on Aug. 23, police said.

Investigators believe the three suspects shown in the video also attempted to rob several people near the bus stop at West Colfax Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard just before the shooting while on foot, LPD said.

All suspects believed to be involved in the homicide have been contacted.

However, LPD said the suspects are possibly involved in several additional crimes in the Denver metro area, and did not release their names as those investigations are ongoing.

